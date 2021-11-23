TerraCredit Reaches Market Capitalization of $360,577.46 (CREDIT)

TerraCredit (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 23rd. In the last seven days, TerraCredit has traded up 29.7% against the US dollar. TerraCredit has a total market cap of $360,577.46 and approximately $56,463.00 worth of TerraCredit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraCredit coin can now be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TerraCredit (CRYPTO:CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. TerraCredit’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. TerraCredit’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraCredit is terra-credit.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

