TerraKRW (KRT) Trading Down 0.1% This Week

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. One TerraKRW coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. TerraKRW has a total market cap of $36.08 million and $58,336.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TerraKRW has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TerraKRW alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.78 or 0.00070199 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.13 or 0.00072585 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.10 or 0.00090168 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,243.88 or 0.07489117 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56,955.30 or 1.00508250 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

TerraKRW Coin Profile

TerraKRW’s genesis date was September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 41,794,532,571 coins and its circulating supply is 41,793,803,463 coins. The official message board for TerraKRW is medium.com/terra-money . TerraKRW’s official website is terra.money . TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

TerraKRW Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraKRW should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraKRW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TerraKRW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraKRW and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.