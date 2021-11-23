TerraUSD (UST) Market Capitalization Reaches $7.21 Billion

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. TerraUSD has a total market capitalization of $7.21 billion and approximately $103.65 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TerraUSD has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. One TerraUSD coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TerraUSD alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00005225 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001559 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00007520 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000046 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000020 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About TerraUSD

TerraUSD (UST) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 7,196,042,507 coins. TerraUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraUSD is terra.money.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

TerraUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TerraUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.