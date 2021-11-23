Tether Gold (XAUT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $189.80 Million

Tether Gold (CURRENCY:XAUT) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. One Tether Gold coin can now be bought for $1,798.18 or 0.03173226 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Tether Gold has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. Tether Gold has a total market capitalization of $189.80 million and $2.81 million worth of Tether Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001511 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00046732 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.37 or 0.00237125 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00007411 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.71 or 0.00087727 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

XAUT is a coin. Its launch date was January 8th, 2020. Tether Gold’s total supply is 105,549 coins. Tether Gold’s official Twitter account is @tethergold and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tether Gold’s official website is tether.to

According to CryptoCompare, “Tether Gold (Gold) is a digital asset offered by TG Commodities Limited. One full XAUt token represents one troy fine ounce of gold on a London Good Delivery bar. The XAUT token can be transferred to any on-chain address from the purchasers' Tether wallet where it is issued after purchase. Specific gold bar(s) will be associated with each on-chain address where Tether Gold is held. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tether Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

