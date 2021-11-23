Tezos (XTZ) Achieves Market Cap of $4.33 Billion

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. During the last week, Tezos has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. Tezos has a market cap of $4.33 billion and $176.01 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for about $4.99 or 0.00008854 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.39 or 0.00073471 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004491 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004064 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded down 37.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000485 BTC.

About Tezos

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 896,909,176 coins and its circulating supply is 868,134,267 coins. The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com . The official message board for Tezos is www.tezos.ch . Tezos’ official Twitter account is @Tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts. Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Our block explorer data below is freely provided by tzstats.com. WARNING: Regarding HitBTC XTZ futures. HitBTC does not allow short-selling their futures; only previous purchasers of the futures can sell them. This means that the price is likely significantly higher than the price that would be determined by a market that allows short-selling, which would be more indicative of the true market value of XTZ “

Tezos Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

