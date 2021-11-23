TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 25,864 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $2,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGTX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in TG Therapeutics by 1,453.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 85,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,109,000 after acquiring an additional 79,765 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in TG Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 183,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,845,000 after acquiring an additional 8,954 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in TG Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 170,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,228,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 67.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $23.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.59. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.06 and a twelve month high of $56.74.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,784.36% and a negative return on equity of 82.68%. The business had revenue of $2.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.73) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TGTX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, November 7th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of TG Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.33.

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

