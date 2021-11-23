The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Shares Purchased by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 232.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,271 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,572 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNS. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.56% of the company’s stock.

BNS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Fundamental Research raised their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $85.00 to $87.68 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.43.

NYSE:BNS traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.53. 22,601 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,263,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.17. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $48.67 and a 1 year high of $68.02. The company has a market cap of $79.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.93.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.51. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.7095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.36%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

