The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFF) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Get The Berkeley Group alerts:

Shares of BKGFF stock remained flat at $$59.75 on Tuesday. The Berkeley Group has a twelve month low of $57.90 and a twelve month high of $67.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.91.

The Berkeley Group Holdings Plc engages in the development of residential and mixed-use properties. It operates through the following brands: Berkeley, St. James, St. George, St. Edward, St. Joseph, and St. William. The company was founded by Anthony William Pidgley and Jim Farrer in 1976 and is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.