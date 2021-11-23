The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lowered its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 447,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,350 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $23,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KO. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $2,095,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $448,851.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,170 shares of company stock valued at $4,135,496. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.75. The company had a trading volume of 167,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,419,562. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.87 and its 200 day moving average is $55.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.66. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $48.11 and a twelve month high of $57.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.35%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.44.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

