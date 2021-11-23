The Crypto Prophecies One Day Volume Hits $1.80 Million (TCP)

The Crypto Prophecies (CURRENCY:TCP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. In the last week, The Crypto Prophecies has traded up 9.1% against the dollar. One The Crypto Prophecies coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000356 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. The Crypto Prophecies has a total market cap of $16.47 million and approximately $1.80 million worth of The Crypto Prophecies was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.94 or 0.00071490 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.89 or 0.00073151 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.18 or 0.00089381 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,267.04 or 0.07451353 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,082.52 or 0.99680886 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

The Crypto Prophecies Coin Profile

The Crypto Prophecies’ total supply is 245,799,324 coins and its circulating supply is 80,825,427 coins. The Crypto Prophecies’ official Twitter account is @crypto_prophets

Buying and Selling The Crypto Prophecies

