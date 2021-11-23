The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Position Trimmed by Northcape Capital Pty Ltd

Northcape Capital Pty Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. Estée Lauder Companies comprises approximately 0.2% of Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on EL. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.18.

In other news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 3,451 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.56, for a total transaction of $1,182,174.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,774,393.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,500 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.66, for a total transaction of $504,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,273,257 shares of company stock worth $776,652,663. Insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

EL traded down $1.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $348.54. The stock had a trading volume of 18,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,380. The firm has a market cap of $125.92 billion, a PE ratio of 42.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.99. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $231.97 and a 12 month high of $357.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $326.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $320.71.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 43.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 25.70%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

