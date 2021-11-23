The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Diageo (LON:DGE) a GBX 4,650 Price Target

Diageo (LON:DGE) has been given a GBX 4,650 ($60.75) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.48% from the company’s current price.

DGE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($57.49) to GBX 4,770 ($62.32) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,300 ($56.18) to GBX 4,470 ($58.40) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,580 ($46.77) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,700 ($48.34) to GBX 3,900 ($50.95) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,916.88 ($51.17).

Shares of DGE opened at GBX 3,892 ($50.85) on Tuesday. Diageo has a 1 year low of GBX 2,805.28 ($36.65) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,364.10 ($57.02). The company has a market cap of £90.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.10, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,615.98 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,507.61.

In other Diageo news, insider Ivan Menezes sold 26,664 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,801 ($62.73), for a total transaction of £1,280,138.64 ($1,672,509.33). Also, insider Javier Ferrán bought 237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,494 ($45.65) per share, for a total transaction of £8,280.78 ($10,818.89). Insiders purchased a total of 25,690 shares of company stock worth $90,607,536 in the last three months.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

