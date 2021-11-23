The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give E.On (FRA:EOAN) a €13.00 Price Target

E.On (FRA:EOAN) has been assigned a €13.00 ($14.77) price target by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($14.77) price objective on E.On in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays set a €12.00 ($13.64) price target on E.On in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €13.20 ($15.00) price target on E.On in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.30 ($15.11) price target on E.On in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €10.00 ($11.36) price target on E.On in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €11.80 ($13.41).

EOAN opened at €11.10 ($12.61) on Tuesday. E.On has a twelve month low of €6.70 ($7.61) and a twelve month high of €10.80 ($12.27). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €10.93 and a 200 day moving average price of €10.60.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

