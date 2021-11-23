The Gym Group plc (LON:GYM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Gym Group plc (LON:GYM) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 318 ($4.15).

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on The Gym Group from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 290 ($3.79) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.44) price objective on shares of The Gym Group in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of GYM stock opened at GBX 278 ($3.63) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £493.95 million and a P/E ratio of -13.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.60, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 278.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 276.99. The Gym Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 190 ($2.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 317.50 ($4.15).

In related news, insider John Treharne sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 281 ($3.67), for a total value of £702,500 ($917,820.75).

The Gym Group Company Profile

The Gym Group plc operates a chain of health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. It operates 83 gyms. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

