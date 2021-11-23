The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.280-$0.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $64.50 million-$66.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $66.89 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on HCKT. Barrington Research lifted their price target on The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Hackett Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on The Hackett Group from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of The Hackett Group stock opened at $21.98 on Tuesday. The Hackett Group has a twelve month low of $13.06 and a twelve month high of $23.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.50. The stock has a market cap of $654.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.72.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $71.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hackett Group will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.63%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 24.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 394.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 373,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,325,000 after acquiring an additional 7,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

