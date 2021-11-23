The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,034 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $71,000. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $369.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $406.17.

Shares of HD stock opened at $407.91 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $416.56. The stock has a market cap of $430.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $355.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $333.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

In related news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

