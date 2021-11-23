The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,284 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.8% of Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 38.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

HD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.17.

Home Depot stock traded down $4.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $404.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,794,650. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $355.60 and its 200 day moving average is $333.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.59 and a 1-year high of $416.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Read More: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.