The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,460 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,668 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $2,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 348.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 586,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,314,000 after purchasing an additional 455,678 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 18.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,505,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,713,000 after acquiring an additional 392,859 shares during the period. New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 56.8% in the second quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. now owns 621,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,950,000 after acquiring an additional 225,125 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 9.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,133,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,359,000 after acquiring an additional 192,721 shares during the period. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,694,000. Institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $51.65 on Tuesday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $39.40 and a 1 year high of $56.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.04 and its 200-day moving average is $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.46 and a beta of 1.23.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

