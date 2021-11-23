The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 521,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,660 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.84% of The Pennant Group worth $21,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Pennant Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,029,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in The Pennant Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,899,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,509,000 after purchasing an additional 162,836 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Pennant Group by 140.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,294,000 after purchasing an additional 118,705 shares in the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Pennant Group by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,362,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in The Pennant Group by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 839,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,335,000 after purchasing an additional 58,317 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNTG opened at $22.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.03 and a 12-month high of $69.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $643.30 million, a P/E ratio of 77.90 and a beta of 2.37.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $111.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.06 million. Equities research analysts expect that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PNTG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of The Pennant Group in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.33.

The Pennant Group Profile

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

