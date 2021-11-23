The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Bought by DT Investment Partners LLC

DT Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,603,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,982,520,000 after purchasing an additional 406,368 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,856,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,504,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,403 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,241,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,335,126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694,020 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,610,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,142,000 after acquiring an additional 380,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,977,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,068,000 after acquiring an additional 84,973 shares during the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.03.

PNC traded up $3.38 on Tuesday, reaching $207.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,738,311. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $202.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $87.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.38. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $217.60.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 30.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.20%.

In related news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.99, for a total transaction of $25,623.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total value of $648,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,625 shares of company stock valued at $773,528 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

