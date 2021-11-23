The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Insider Arnon Katz Sells 2,184 Shares

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) insider Arnon Katz sold 2,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total transaction of $33,393.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Arnon Katz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Arnon Katz sold 4,066 shares of RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $60,990.00.

Shares of RealReal stock traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $14.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,155,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,811,881. The RealReal, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.18 and a 52-week high of $30.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 2.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.45.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.33 million. RealReal had a negative return on equity of 132.56% and a negative net margin of 58.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS. Analysts predict that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REAL. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in RealReal by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,744,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,318 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in RealReal by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,039,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,037 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in RealReal by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,113,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,765,000 after purchasing an additional 926,385 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in RealReal by 185.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,383,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,345,000 after purchasing an additional 899,750 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in RealReal by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,256,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,103,000 after purchasing an additional 897,537 shares during the period. 98.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on REAL shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of RealReal from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RealReal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Cowen decreased their price target on RealReal from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. BTIG Research raised RealReal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised RealReal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RealReal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.64.

About RealReal

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

