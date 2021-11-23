The Transfer Token (TTT) Price Tops $10.16 on Major Exchanges

The Transfer Token (CURRENCY:TTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 23rd. The Transfer Token has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and approximately $354,726.00 worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Transfer Token coin can now be purchased for $10.16 or 0.00017757 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, The Transfer Token has traded down 3.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get The Transfer Token alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.00 or 0.00104914 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 39.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000031 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000210 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00006820 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000023 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000036 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

The Transfer Token Coin Profile

TTT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 21st, 2017. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 104,789,399 coins. The Reddit community for The Transfer Token is https://reddit.com/r/AtomSolutions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Transfer Token’s official website is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt . The official message board for The Transfer Token is medium.com/@atomofficialsns . The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Transfer Token (TTT), brainstormed and developed by Atom Solutions Co., Ltd, is a token native to Eternal Wallet, set to change the current landscape of currency exchange and overseas remittance. Intended to assist in the conducting of currency exchange. TTT aims to minimize the costs and fees of exchange compared with the current environment, and has a noteworthy feature in the form of Dividend Distribution. Put simply, users are entitled to receive a portion of the fees incurred from other users trading and exchanging on the Eternal Wallet platform, on a weekly basis, in accordance with the amount of TTT they hold in their Eternal Wallet account. Though native to Eternal Wallet, TTT can also be traded on a number of outside exchanges. “

The Transfer Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Transfer Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Transfer Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Transfer Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for The Transfer Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Transfer Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.