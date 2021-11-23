The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Holdings Raised by Robeco Schweiz AG

Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,812 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $17,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Travelers Companies by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 243,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,429,000 after purchasing an additional 17,504 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Travelers Companies by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,930,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 907.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 21,729 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TRV opened at $156.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.75. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.57 and a 12-month high of $163.29.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.70%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TRV shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.40.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 5,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total transaction of $950,207.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $2,379,618.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

