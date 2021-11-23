The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) is MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s 8th Largest Position

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,829 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,233 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up 1.7% of MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $9,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,930 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 22,541 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DIS stock traded down $2.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.29. The stock had a trading volume of 600,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,961,521. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $171.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.46. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $141.70 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.91 billion, a PE ratio of 141.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.15.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

