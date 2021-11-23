The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,666,060 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $24,021,793,000 after buying an additional 940,877 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,480,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $21,001,090,000 after buying an additional 2,623,659 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Walt Disney by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,914,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,640,444,000 after buying an additional 1,355,380 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Walt Disney by 1.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,741,785,000 after buying an additional 595,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,929,476 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,893,596,000 after buying an additional 813,689 shares in the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities downgraded Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $219.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.15.

Shares of DIS opened at $153.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $171.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.46. The stock has a market cap of $279.66 billion, a PE ratio of 141.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $141.70 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

