The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,793.88

The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,793.88 ($23.44) and traded as low as GBX 1,742 ($22.76). The Weir Group shares last traded at GBX 1,742 ($22.76), with a volume of 258,808 shares trading hands.

WEIR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of The Weir Group to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,970 ($25.74) in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,100 ($27.44) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,060 ($26.91) price objective on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,991.25 ($26.02).

Get The Weir Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.90, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -355.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,721.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,793.88.

In other The Weir Group news, insider Barbara Jeremiah bought 1,000 shares of The Weir Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,782 ($23.28) per share, for a total transaction of £17,820 ($23,281.94).

The Weir Group Company Profile (LON:WEIR)

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for surface mining and infrastructure.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for The Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.