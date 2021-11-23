The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Stock Holdings Raised by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 296,976 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 51,862 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.07% of Western Union worth $6,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 22,375 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 50,653 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 3,648 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 22,777 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 9,066 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 14,357 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 64,502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the period. 98.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Western Union from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research lowered shares of Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Western Union from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.73.

Shares of WU stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.93. 101,929 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,445,650. The Western Union Company has a 1-year low of $16.42 and a 1-year high of $26.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.91.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 311.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

