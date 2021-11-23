Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) versus Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Critical Analysis

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) and Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.9% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.8% of Theravance Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. 36.5% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Theravance Biopharma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Rocket Pharmaceuticals and Theravance Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rocket Pharmaceuticals N/A -37.93% -33.28% Theravance Biopharma -382.14% N/A -53.88%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rocket Pharmaceuticals and Theravance Biopharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rocket Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$139.70 million ($3.07) -8.18 Theravance Biopharma $71.86 million 8.53 -$278.02 million ($3.44) -2.42

Rocket Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Theravance Biopharma. Rocket Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Theravance Biopharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and Theravance Biopharma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rocket Pharmaceuticals 0 1 10 0 2.91 Theravance Biopharma 2 4 3 0 2.11

Rocket Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $69.38, indicating a potential upside of 176.39%. Theravance Biopharma has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 56.25%. Given Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Rocket Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Theravance Biopharma.

Volatility and Risk

Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.66, suggesting that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Theravance Biopharma has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Rocket Pharmaceuticals beats Theravance Biopharma on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms. The firm’s clinical program is a LVV-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fanconi Anemia (FA), a difficult to treat genetic disease that leads to bone marrow failure and potentially cancer. The company was founded on July 7, 1999 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world. The Company applies organ-selective expertise to target disease biologically, to discover and develop medicines that may expand the therapeutic index with the goal of maximizing efficacy and limiting systemic side effects. These efforts leverage years of experience in developing lung-selective medicines to treat respiratory disease, including FDA-approved YUPELRI® (revefenacin) inhalation solution indicated for the maintenance treatment of patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Its pipeline of internally discovered programs is targeted to address significant patient needs.

Theravance Biopharma has an economic interest in potential future payments from Glaxo Group Limited or one of its affiliates (GSK) pursuant to its agreements with Innoviva, Inc. relating to certain programs, including TRELEGY.

