Therese Tucker Sells 10,000 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Stock

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.20, for a total transaction of $1,132,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Therese Tucker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BlackLine alerts:

On Tuesday, November 16th, Therese Tucker sold 38,665 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.05, for a total transaction of $4,835,058.25.

On Tuesday, October 19th, Therese Tucker sold 29,575 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.84, for a total transaction of $3,692,143.00.

On Tuesday, October 12th, Therese Tucker sold 15,661 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.54, for a total transaction of $1,872,115.94.

On Tuesday, October 5th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.33, for a total transaction of $1,173,300.00.

On Tuesday, September 28th, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.42, for a total transaction of $1,174,200.00.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Therese Tucker sold 29,412 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.63, for a total transaction of $3,547,969.56.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Therese Tucker sold 61,748 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total transaction of $7,315,903.04.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Therese Tucker sold 13,287 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.68, for a total transaction of $1,576,901.16.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.20, for a total transaction of $1,092,000.00.

BL traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.06. 691,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,677. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of -70.16 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.98 and its 200 day moving average is $114.58. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.06 and a 52 week high of $154.61.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.06 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 23.43% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BL. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in BlackLine by 946.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 551,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,781,000 after acquiring an additional 498,980 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,312,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,901,000 after purchasing an additional 384,024 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after purchasing an additional 361,839 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 841,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,671,000 after purchasing an additional 348,945 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 441,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,101,000 after purchasing an additional 222,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of BlackLine from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.90.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.