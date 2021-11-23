THETA Price Up 2.6% This Week (THETA)

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 23rd. Over the last seven days, THETA has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. THETA has a total market cap of $6.53 billion and approximately $229.89 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THETA coin can now be purchased for about $6.53 or 0.00011399 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get THETA alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001441 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00047872 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $134.18 or 0.00234328 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00007089 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.67 or 0.00088495 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA Coin Profile

THETA (THETA) is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. THETA’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken . The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta is a decentralized video delivery network, powered by users. The Theta mainnet was launched on March 15th, 2019 with the swap from ERC20 (Ethereum) Theta Tokens to native Theta Tokens on the Theta blockchain. To make sure that you receive your Theta Tokens on the mainnet as well as the 1:5 distribution of Theta Fuel, download the new Theta wallet for Android OS or Apple iOS and move your tokens there. “

THETA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for THETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.