Thompson Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,501 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,083 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 1.5% of Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $10,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,003,475,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,114,890 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,384,088,000 after purchasing an additional 6,840,387 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 47,579,326 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,521,704,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426,193 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,330,977 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,395,542,000 after purchasing an additional 5,949,585 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,829,610 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $18,063,968,000 after purchasing an additional 5,849,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.58 on Tuesday, reaching $55.18. The stock had a trading volume of 510,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,916,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.62. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.02 and a 12-month high of $60.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.22. The stock has a market cap of $232.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.92.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 55.02%.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $390,551.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $27,307.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,011 shares of company stock worth $3,387,859. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.24.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

