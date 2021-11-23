Thompson Investment Management Inc. Has $4.32 Million Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,636 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the second quarter worth $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the second quarter worth $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the first quarter worth $44,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 53.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Boeing news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BA shares. Vertical Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $224.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.15.

BA traded down $0.84 on Tuesday, reaching $209.06. The company had a trading volume of 186,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,421,767. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $191.85 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57. The stock has a market cap of $122.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.22 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $218.28 and its 200 day moving average is $226.88.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.39) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

