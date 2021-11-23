Thompson Investment Management Inc. Has $4.40 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 823 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 85.3% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.46. 123,360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,667,915. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $121.54 and a one year high of $148.94. The stock has a market cap of $359.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 63.62%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PG. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Erste Group upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.41.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total transaction of $29,483,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 340,000 shares of company stock valued at $49,033,160. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Read More: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.