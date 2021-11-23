Thompson Investment Management Inc. Has $5.04 Million Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,976 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 601 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $5,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 125.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in FedEx during the second quarter worth $45,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the second quarter worth $50,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in FedEx during the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the first quarter worth $68,000. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FDX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $346.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $369.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.13.

NYSE FDX traded down $2.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $245.76. 16,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,488,769. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $216.34 and a 1 year high of $319.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.29.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 19.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 15.94%.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

