Thompson Investment Management Inc. Lowers Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 197,242 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,715 shares during the quarter. LKQ comprises about 1.5% of Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Thompson Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of LKQ worth $9,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in LKQ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LKQ during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

In other LKQ news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $91,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

LKQ stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $58.90. 8,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,724,359. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.62. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $34.11 and a twelve month high of $60.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.49 and a 200-day moving average of $51.75.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. LKQ’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto parts company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.07%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LKQ shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist raised their price objective on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on LKQ to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.83.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

