Thompson Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,363 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 935,260 shares during the quarter. General Electric comprises 2.1% of Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $13,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,131 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 231.0% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 95,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 66,720 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 12.5% during the first quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 57,907 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 6,416 shares during the period. SageGuard Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 32.3% during the first quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC now owns 25,976 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,345 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $3,134,000.

GE stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.46. The company had a trading volume of 66,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,695,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. General Electric has a 1 year low of $78.88 and a 1 year high of $116.17. The company has a market capitalization of $111.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -194.31, a P/E/G ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.81.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently -61.54%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GE shares. TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.72.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $107.06 per share, with a total value of $107,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

