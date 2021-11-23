Thompson Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the quarter. State Street makes up about 1.3% of Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $8,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in State Street in the 2nd quarter worth $2,776,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in State Street by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,352,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $275,856,000 after purchasing an additional 493,576 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in State Street by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,642,337 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $135,128,000 after purchasing an additional 363,464 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in State Street by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,533,653 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $373,027,000 after purchasing an additional 94,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in State Street by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 425,423 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000,000 after purchasing an additional 79,896 shares during the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STT traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $97.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,381,438. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $35.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.59. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.44 and a fifty-two week high of $100.69.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 21.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $400,375.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total value of $26,089.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,436 shares of company stock valued at $3,162,960 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.79.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

