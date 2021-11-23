Thompson Investment Management Inc. Sells 117 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,925 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 3.6% of Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $23,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1.5% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 3.5% during the second quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 1,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.3% during the second quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 176 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $37.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2,888.98. 23,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,537,704. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,694.00 and a 1 year high of $3,019.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,848.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,662.64.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same period last year, the company earned $16.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $3,400.00 price target (up from $3,100.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,156.15.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.