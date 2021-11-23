Thompson Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,999 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,272 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 1,999 shares during the quarter. NXP Semiconductors accounts for about 1.2% of Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $8,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 122,976 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $24,087,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,454 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $8,903,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Shares of NXPI stock traded down $2.17 on Tuesday, hitting $219.70. 22,632 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,864,426. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $205.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.43 billion, a PE ratio of 39.20, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.40. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $151.28 and a twelve month high of $228.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 39.75%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total transaction of $211,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,792 shares in the company, valued at $801,325.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 25,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $5,822,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,359 shares in the company, valued at $30,230,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 161,423 shares of company stock worth $36,272,686. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NXPI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $245.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.84.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.