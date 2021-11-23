Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 32,361 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 457,412 shares.The stock last traded at $121.11 and had previously closed at $121.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TRI shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $118.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$145.00 to C$162.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.80.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 102.75% and a return on equity of 7.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.327 dividend. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.54%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 11,385.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the period. 21.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

