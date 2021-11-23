ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 97,944 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 645,334 shares.The stock last traded at $17.45 and had previously closed at $19.31.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TDUP shares. Wedbush started coverage on ThredUp in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on ThredUp from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on ThredUp from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ThredUp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.99.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $63.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.82 million. ThredUp had a negative return on equity of 52.77% and a negative net margin of 28.00%. Analysts expect that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ThredUp news, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $206,806.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,346.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alon Rotem sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,667,739 shares of company stock valued at $35,129,698.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDUP. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of ThredUp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ThredUp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ThredUp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of ThredUp by 364.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in ThredUp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 25.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ThredUp Company Profile (NASDAQ:TDUP)

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

