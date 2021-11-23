Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 1,888 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $621,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 136.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 35,633 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 124,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,835,000 after purchasing an additional 56,615 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 112,766.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 16,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 62,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 6,341 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACHC. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Cowen began coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.79.

Shares of ACHC stock opened at $61.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.33 and a 200-day moving average of $62.79. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a one year low of $41.68 and a one year high of $68.65.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72. The company had revenue of $587.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.42 million. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 29.32% and a positive return on equity of 12.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

