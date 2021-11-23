Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 3,081 Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,715 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,081 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.07% of Cheesecake Factory worth $2,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,136 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,296 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 12,990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CAKE shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $60.00 to $52.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.68.

Shares of NASDAQ CAKE opened at $42.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 324.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.60. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a twelve month low of $34.38 and a twelve month high of $65.81.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $754.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.45 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Edie A. Ames bought 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.12 per share, with a total value of $74,448.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

