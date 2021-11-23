Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires Shares of 115,470 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 115,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,826,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.06% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BCRX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $12.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 2.51. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $18.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.09.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $40.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.75 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 198.88% and a negative return on equity of 5,272.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BCRX. HC Wainwright increased their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 74,000 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $1,116,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy J. Hutson sold 105,000 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $1,617,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 184,000 shares of company stock worth $2,795,010. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

Recommended Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.