Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Position in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,050 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,002 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.19% of Diebold Nixdorf worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DBD. Beach Point Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 4,905,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,985,000 after buying an additional 1,493,449 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 2,053.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 565,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,242,000 after acquiring an additional 539,008 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,638,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,073,000 after acquiring an additional 414,773 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,326,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,033,000 after acquiring an additional 315,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,531,000. 88.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DBD opened at $8.82 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.87 and a 200 day moving average of $11.35. The company has a market capitalization of $691.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 3.10. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $17.30.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $958.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 10.99% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew Goldfarb acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.95 per share, for a total transaction of $71,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DBD shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Diebold Nixdorf presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Diebold Nixdorf Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

