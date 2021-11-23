Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Stock Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,073 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $2,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 45,528 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 5,896 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $332,000. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 694,255 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,988,000 after buying an additional 256,928 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 117,235.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 39,894 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 39,860 shares during the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE JNPR opened at $32.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.34. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.40 and a twelve month high of $33.02.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 177.78%.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $176,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $626,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,110 shares of company stock worth $1,150,439 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

JNPR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised Juniper Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Juniper Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

