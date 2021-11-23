Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 49.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,464 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 265.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 824,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,289,000 after buying an additional 599,249 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,628,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $888,322,000 after buying an additional 491,081 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 2nd quarter worth $43,988,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,680,000 after buying an additional 144,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,112,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,428,000 after buying an additional 92,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist dropped their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.00.

Shares of SMG stock opened at $164.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52-week low of $139.20 and a 52-week high of $254.34.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $737.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.38 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 56.20% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.53%.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.