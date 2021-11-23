Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,018 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Bunge were worth $1,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BG. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Bunge by 66.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Bunge in the first quarter valued at about $662,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Bunge by 5.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 971,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,004,000 after acquiring an additional 50,488 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Bunge in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Bunge in the first quarter valued at about $4,064,000. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Bunge from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens raised their price objective on Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.75.

Shares of BG opened at $94.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.91 and its 200 day moving average is $82.69. The company has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.64. Bunge Limited has a 12-month low of $58.76 and a 12-month high of $96.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $2.30. The company had revenue of $14.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.89 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 29.63% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.20%.

In other Bunge news, EVP Deborah Borg sold 769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total transaction of $68,125.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 36,224 shares of company stock valued at $3,198,682 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

