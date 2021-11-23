Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Stake in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,256 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.08% of Renasant worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Renasant by 1,074.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Renasant in the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Renasant by 45.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Renasant by 17.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Renasant by 6.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Renasant alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RNST opened at $38.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.42. Renasant Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.76 and a fifty-two week high of $46.97.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $154.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.70 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 23.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Renasant Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.24%.

RNST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Truist lowered their price target on Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price target on Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Renasant Profile

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.