Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,279 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 62.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 168.6% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000.

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.75 on Tuesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.79.

